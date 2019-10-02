SUNNYSIDE — The City of Sunnyside closed all city parks this past Monday, Sept. 30 for the winter season. The parks are still accessible and can be used during the winter season, but all restroom facilities will be locked. The parks will reopen on April 1, 2020.
Should residents have any questions or require additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 509-837-5206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.