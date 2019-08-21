SUNNYSIDE — The search to replace Jamey Ayling, longtime Community Development Planning Supervisor is on schedule, according to City Manager Martin Casey.
“We are reviewing applications for the Planning Supervisor position, (we) will conduct interviews later this month. If interviews and reference checks are successful, I hope to be able to extend a job offer by mid-September,” Casey said.
Ayling was terminated from his position in early July. He had served the community for just over 12 years.
