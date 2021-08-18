The Sunnyside High School Class of 1970 will hold a class reunion on Saturday, August 28 at Rick Herndon’s home, 4514 Independence Road in Sunnyside.
Snacks and beverages will be provided at 4 p.m., with dinner catered by Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery at 6 p.m. Everyone will have a chance to relax and visit from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A no-host get together will also take place on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m. at El Valle Family Mexican Restaurant,
410 Yakima Valley Highway.
