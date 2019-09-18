LOWER VALLEY — Sunnyside healthcare trainer Dolly Goodheart RN, has space available in her upcoming Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training. The class kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Amber Hills Assisted Living in Prosser. The class will certify individuals who want to earn their first-time caregiver’s credentials and those who need to renew their certification.
For more information call 509-439-5258.
