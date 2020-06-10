YAKIMA — Stay home on July 4 — there will be no fireworks at the State Park, the fair board announced last week.
Due to the Governor’s mandatory ban on large crowd gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak in Yakima County, the Central Washington Fair Association decided that there will be no Fourth of July Fireworks celebration at the State Fair Park, on Fair Avenue.
Plans are underway for the 2021 Fourth of July celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.