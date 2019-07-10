SEATTLE — Darigold, Inc. is expanding its market into the Middle East and Africa with the opening of a sales office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, company officials announced this week.
The new office will enhance customer service and integration with customers across the Middle East and Africa with products from its 11 Northwest plants, including the Sunnyside processing plant.
Like Darigold’s recent expansion in Mexico, the company’s presence in Dubai furthers its commitment to customer excellence and helps address the increasing worldwide demand for healthy sources of protein for infants, adults and aging populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.