GRANDVIEW — Lucky Joe and Los Garcia Brothers will perform live at Reale Hall, 600 Stover Road, this coming Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The two Tejano/Conjutos entertainers will be providing entertainment for all to enjoy and dance to.
They are part of a series of groups brought to the hall by Fresh Tejano Promotions.
