Sunnyside Parks and Recreation is set to present their Spooky Fall Festival on Friday, October 28.
The festival will take place at South Hill Park located on South First Street from 4-7 p.m. and will host a variety of activities such as costume contests, Pumpkin carving and haunted houses.
