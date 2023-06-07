Free fishing weekend, June 10-11

Washington Free Fishing Weekend is set for June 10-11, 2023. During this time, fishing licenses are not required to fish for certain species including Rainbow trout and bass in lowland lakes across the state; Lingcod, cabezon, and rockfish on the Washington coast; and Shad in the Columbia River.
