SUNNYSIDE — Due to heat concerns the previously planned walk up COVID-19 testing at the city community center has been cancelled.
“However, drive-up testing will be offered July 28-31 at the 1521 South First St. facility parking lot,” said Yakima Valley Emergency Management Emergency Planner Jason Clapp Tuesday afternoon.
“We found the walk-up testing was difficult for people to be standing in the heat while maintaining social distancing due to the heat,” he explained.
The free testing site hours will be offered at two times 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. through Thursday, July 30.
Friday, July 31 times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is no need to call 2-1-1 to preregister.
