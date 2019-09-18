LOWER VALLEY — Give blood, get a haircut. Sports Clips of Tri-Cities is offering a free haircut the month of September to individuals donating blood at an American Red Cross Blood draw.
The donation is being made by the haircut business in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
To learn more, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org
