GRANDVIEW — Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion announced their officers for the 2021-2022 year.
Re-elected as Commander was Robert Gates, a US Army veteran. The 1st Vice Commander for membership is Dudley Brown, Second Vice Commander for programs is Richard Zook. Vicky Gates was named as Sgt-at-Arms. John Myers continues as Post Chaplain. Post Executive Committeemen are Dr. Warren Barmore and Curt Nealen. Jim Davidson continues as Adjutant and Finance Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.