YAKIMA — NAMI Yakima, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host a NAMI Family and Friends Seminar, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Comprehensive Healthcare Auditorium, 402 S. 4th Avenue, Yakima.
The free 5-hour seminar informs and supports those whose loved ones have a mental health condition.
Lunch is provided.
To register call the NAMI Office at 509-453-8229.
