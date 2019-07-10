SUNNYSIDE — Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care needs more volunteers to help fulfill its mission of providing quality care to patients and their families.
“The volunteer’s role is to be present, and each volunteer will get way more than what they give,” said Shelby Moore, executive director at Heartlinks.
No experience is necessary, and training is provided. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
To volunteer call Moore at 509-837-1676.
