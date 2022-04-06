SELAH — Former Sunnyside Superintendent Kevin McKay is one of three finalists for the Selah School District Superintendent position.
McKay held the superintendent position in Sunnyside from July 28, 2016 until December 31, 2021.
McKay declined to comment as of press time.
