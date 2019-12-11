SUNNYSIDE — There is plenty to do all month at the Sunnyside Community Library 621 Grant Ave., including attending preschool story time on Fridays at 10 a.m., announced Community Library Supervisor Marcelina Ortega.
Expect a holiday themed craft times on Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Christmas Eve, at 1 p.m. and on Christmas Day. It will be closed on New Year’s Day.
