DC — Rep. of District 4 Dan Newhouse-R voted to support the Senate Amendment to H.R 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, to fund the federal government through the Fiscal Year 2021 and provide additional COVID-19 relief to Central Washington.
Newhouse stated, “I am proud to have finally delivered additional relief to families, workers, and businesses throughout our district. This long overdue package does not address all of our concerns, but it makes significant progress to help our communities recover from this pandemic.”
The funding package includes strengthening the agricultural industry and water supply infrastructure. It will also support energy innovation at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and ensuring the cleanup efforts at Hanford continue in a timely manner.
