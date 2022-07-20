A pet vaccination clinic is set for Saturday, August 6 at Bleyhl Farm Service in Sunnyside, 1720 Eastway Drive, hosted by Veterinary Northwest, Dr. Thomas Kuhn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services offered will range from feline vaccines, rattlesnake vaccine for dogs, and puppy/dog vaccines including rabies. Deworming and general pet health checkups will also be available, as well as microchipping.
