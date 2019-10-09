PROSSER — The Prosser Senior Club will be hosting an inaugural all-comer’s spelling bee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1231 Dudley Ave.
Sign-up sheets for the bee are located at all school district offices and the Community Center, and close on Friday, Oct. 11.
Bee participants will compete for a host of prizes donated by area businesses. A hamburger and hot dog lunch is planned at noon.
For more information, call or text 509-778-1820.
