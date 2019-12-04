SUNNYSIDE — Driver safety classes designed for motorists, over age 50, are being offered Tuesday, and Wednesday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 9 -11 a.m., at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 737 S. 16th St.
The fee for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Safe Driving classes is $15 for AARP members and $20 for those who are not members.
Those completing the classes may qualify for discounts on their car insurance premiums.
To register for the class call Errol Miles, at 509-837-2690 or 509-840-9737.
