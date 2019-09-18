YAKIMA — For the second straight year, Yakima Health District is partnering with WE Schools and Education Service District (ESD) 105 to offer health-related grants that support youth-led service-learning projects.
Yakima Health District is offering grants of up to $25,000 to Yakima County schools that are working to make a healthy difference through school, community, or global projects.
To apply visit Yakima Health District on-line. The application period is now open until Oct. 31, 2019. The application should include a detailed work plan on how the project will be carried out.
Last year Yakima Health District supported five service-learning projects: School, which included selling items with positive messages during lunch to create a positive school environment to donating handmade quilts to a local hospice center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.