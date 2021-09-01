The Washington State Department of Licensing says the Sunnyside office will reopen Wednesday, September 1 by appointment only.
Appointments can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance, but that it should only be for services that cannot be accomplished online. Appointments are encouraged for first-time drivers licenses or IDs, enhanced drivers licenses and IDs, name changes, commercial driver or learning tests, ag permits, occupational restricted licenses, and driver training school instructor tests.
The Sunnyside DOL office is located at 2010 Yakima Valley Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.