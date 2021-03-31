The Yakima Valley Libraries Sunnyside branch is now open to the public for in-person use.
The Sunnyside library, 621 Grant Ave., is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions are in place as patrons are allowed to be in the library for up to 30 minutes or computer use for 30 minutes.
Curbside service is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.