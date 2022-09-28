The Sunnyside Police Department along with local businesses will be hosting this year’s Trunk or treat on Wednesday, October 26.
The event will take place in downtown Sunnyside on the intersection of South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue from 5-8 p.m. with prizes awarded to those that have the best trunks.
