SUNNYSIDE — It’s time to re-licenses man’s best friend, the cost to re-up “Fido” hasn’t gone up inside city limits.
The 2002 rates are posted on the city of Sunnyside website, but for a quick look, know that spayed/neutered dog license are still $15. Unaltered dogs fee is $31.
The cost to re-license senior splayed/neutered animals which receive a lifetime tag at $21.
There is a $47 late fee and fines for unlicensed animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.