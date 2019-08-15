SUNNYSIDE — A free workshop to learn how to trace the family tree will be offered at the Community Library, 621 Grant Ave., from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17.
The genealogy and family history presentation is the first of three workshops offered by the Yakima Valley Libraries. Workshops are also planned Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Moxee, and Wednesday Aug. 21 at the Selah Community Library.
Each workshop will include handouts and a time for attendees to ask questions. Attendance is free and registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.