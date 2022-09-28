Ready your brooms witches, Destination Sunnyside and Poppin Designs will be hosting their Witches Night Out dance party on Saturday, October 15.
The dance party will take place at 2690 East Edison Road with tickets costing $25. Ticket prices will include food and drinks with prizes being given out throughout the event including a one month membership of CrossFit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.