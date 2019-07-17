SUNNYSIDE — The city is just past the halfway mark in the budgeted calendar year, and funds are at or near 50 percent in both revenues and expenditures.
That was the news delivered by Finance Director Elizabeth Alba at the City Council’s July 1 workshop.
There was an amendment to be approved on July 8, resulting from the workshop.
The amendment adjusted funds for accuracy in accounting.
A FEMA grant initially entered in the general fund was moved to the general capital projects fund, amounting to an adjustment of $171,500 — decreased from one fund and increased in the other.
Expenditures from the water and sewer funds were transferred to the water capital project fund and sewer revenue bond fund.
Alba said fines and penalty collections are at 46 percent for the year, and the city has collected almost $5.7 million in taxes thus far.
Another adjustment made to ensure expenses were properly accounted for was to the executive fund. The salary for a staff member working in human resources was inaccurately being charged to the wrong fund, Alba said.
She said another adjustment was needed to account for underbudgeted legal services, and the two largest funds — police and transfers out — accounted for 32.62 and 19.79 percent of the expenditures, respectively.
“We are on target,” Alba said.
It was noted by Councilman Francisco Guerrero that the garbage fund was looking healthier this year than last year.
The current ending fund balance is at $19,100.
At the July 8 meeting, there was little discussion before the City Council adopted the amendment by a unanimous 5-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.