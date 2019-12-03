SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside City Council took another step towards 2020 budget approval during its Nov. 25, 2019, regular city council meeting. All members were in attendance, with Councilman Jim Restucci attending by telephone.
The 2020 final budget hearing was opened to receive public comment, citizen and Sunnyside School Board member Sandra Linde spoke, asking the council to consider partnering with the School Board in common areas.
Council members did have several questions and clarifications for City Finance Director Elizabeth Alba, regarding the city grant matching funds and other mechanisms for ensuring the $750,000 ending fund balance, required by the State Auditors, was in place.
Alba said her staff had sorted through all the grants which the city is currently contracted to receive and manage.
“There is adequate matching funding for all current grants,” she stated.
Alba went on to say it the first time in her tenure the city’s matching grant monies had been reaffirmed.
The council unanimously approved the proposed budget as it stood along with Budget Amendment 2019 No. 4.
The 2020 budget process moves to final approval next meeting, Dec. 9.
Mayor Julia Hart read and signed the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the Sunnyside Lighted Implement Parade Proclamations. The Lighted Implement Parade falls on traditional Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, this year.
Council approved entering into a city fleet fuel agreement with fuel provider C0-ENERGY, Inc. This is the same provider, according to Public Works Director Shane Fisher, “…the city has been using. They have always provided great service and been responsive to our needs.”
The bid of $129,234 was the low bid. SC Fuels was the other bidder.
In closing business, the council recessed into a fifteen-minute executive session. Following the session, a unanimous council approved City Manager Martin Casey to continue discussions regarding the addition of amenities going toward potential purchase of city property on Yakima Valley Highway.
