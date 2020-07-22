SUNNYSIDE — Presenting the 2020 budget second quarter update, City Finance and Administrative Services Director Elizabeth Alba told councilmen there was good news to share despite the state and county-wide COVID-19 lockdown on March 13.
While there was a notable increase in the police dispatch service expenditures, Alba put that down to the May COVID-19 outbreak at the Law and Justice Center.
“With the outbreak, we had considerable overtime costs, and additional cleaning and sanitation costs,” Alba explained, noting she hopes to be able to get that back on track through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) – the public health emergency reimbursement relief program – and FEMA grants which Alba is currently exploring.
The council approved a $512,100 grant request at its June 22 meeting, authorizing City Manager Martin Casey to sign the interagency application for reimbursement funds through the CARES Act, from March 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020.
One of the surprising sources of increased revenue was in the retail sales use taxes. “Our sales tax revenues for June were the highest we have ever had,” Alba declared.
“I realized that was likely due to people staying home to shop and having home delivery,” she noted.
By the same reasoning, she explained the city gas tax revenue was slightly down as people weren’t traveling as much.
Property taxes are still being paid and even though building permits were down, revenues like city utility and private utility taxes are remaining steady, according to Alba.
“Our revenue’s target through June is 50% and we have 54.6 %,” Alba reported, adding that the 2020 budget had anticipated $13,447,360 in general fund revenues.
As for expenditures in the General Fund expended year to date is 42.7% of the fund targeted 50 % normally expected by June 30. The city had budgeted $12,376,388 in expenditures for the 2020 budget.
“The good news is the city revenues are slightly higher than we expected, despite the chaos about us,” Alba announced.
She pointed out that overall fund revenues to date were at 63.3% above target and over all fund expended to date were 45.5% of the year’s budgeted $27,110,886 expenditures. The city set its budget forecasting $32,877,588 in revenues.
Alba said she felt city staff are “doing reasonably well considering the economic conditions of our neighbors of our neighbors and the entire county,” Alba stated.
“I’m very happy to see our budget trending on the conservative track. Who knows what will happen in the next six months,” stated Mayor Guerrero.
