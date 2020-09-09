SUNNYSIDE — Two building permits were issued by the city planning department during August.
A permit was issued to Oxarc, Inc. at 509 Scoon Road to construct a new 12,000 sq. ft. store with 3,300 sq. ft. office and showroom, plus a new warehouse. The project is valued at $792,364.
Also issued a permit was David Rand, who is doing improvements to create a custom meat shop and retail store at 10 Maple Grove Road. The project is valued at $30,000.
The permits generated $8,410.97 in fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.