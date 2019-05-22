YAKIMA — Local organ procurement organization (OPO), LifeCenter Northwest, has presented a Collaboration Achievement Awards presented to Astria Regional Medical Center for superior performance in organ donation in 2018.
Astria Regional Medical Center is one of only 25 hospitals out of 200 in the OPO’s four-state service area to receive this award, which recognizes hospital collaboration on conversations about organ donation with families, ensuring the best possible family experience.
