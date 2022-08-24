The Astria Health Foundation and the Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center are partnering up to build a new healing garden for cancer patients and their loved ones in Sunnyside.
“Our vision is to create a place of healing and peace for patients to rest before, during, and after their treatments. The garden will be filled with seasonal plants and flowers that promote health and wellbeing, as well as a fountain, benches, and a winding path through the garden,” stated Elizabeth Martinez, RN, Oncology Department Director.
