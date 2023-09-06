Astria Health has announced the addition of Brent Wilkinson, DO, to the Astria Health team and is now providing primary care to patients of all ages at the Astria Health Center on Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
When asked what he looked forward to the most in serving the greater Yakima community Wilkinson replied, “I feel fortunate to be in the valley where I can serve a diverse community with the highest of healthcare standards. My goal is to provide culturally sensitive care in a bilingual English-Spanish context and I look forward to promoting integrated wellness for everyone that I have the privilege of seeing in the clinic.”
Wilkinson has extensive clinical training to prevent, diagnose, and treat common health problems. He also has experience with advanced and complex illnesses in acute and outpatient settings. Wilkinson is an Osteopathic physician who is passionate about patient education and helping patients create a lifestyle that is centered in illness prevention.
He has spent significant time in various Spanish-speaking countries and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Iowa State University, having studied abroad in Mexico for the core of the degree. He went on to study medicine at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Most recently, he completed his residency at Central Washington Family Medicine in Yakima where he grew ties to the valley and the people that call it home.
“Astria Health is highly focused on offering patients and their families comprehensive primary care services to fulfill their healthcare needs,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health Chief Executive Officer and President of Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Gibbons continued, “Dr. Wilkinson’s approach to helping his patients with both acute medical needs and lifestyle change recommendations for illness prevention will serve our community well.”
