Astria Health has announced the addition of two new staff members in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
In Sunnyside, David Kunes joins the Astria team as new System Director of Human Resources, a highly accomplished, results-driven senior human resource executive with extensive experience in multiple industries according to a press release.
“We are happy to welcome Mr. Kunes to the Astria Health team. He brings substantial experience to the table. His focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, which aligns perfectly with Astria Health’s vision, values and purpose, made him stand out among the candidates”, said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President and Chief Executive Officer.
Kunes received his Bachelor of Arts from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. Kunes holds over 23 years of experience as a Director of Human Resources where he has provided strategic leadership and direction, modernized paperwork processes, increased efficiencies, developed and implemented training programs and decreased turnover.
Most recently, Kunes has served as Human Resource Director and Business Partner at Solutions for Human Resources, Inc., where he worked to provide long-term professional HR solutions to businesses and industries including manufacturing, construction, technology and catering/food services.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Kunes to the Yakima Valley and look forward to seeing the growth that he has planned for the Human Resources department here at Astria Health,” Gibbons said. Mr.
Kunes began his career with Astria Health on July 10 in Sunnyside.
In Toppenish, Melissa Waggoner, RN, MSN, joins as new Chief Nursing Officer. Waggoner received her Master of Science degree in Nursing Management and Leadership in 2017 from Western Governors University.
Waggoner first started her career in the medical field thirteen years ago at the Astria Hospitals emergency department. “I feel honored to be rejoining this organization in a leadership role. It feels good to come back to the community in which my nursing career began. I’ve come full circle,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner has served several years in nursing leadership roles, most recently as a Nursing Director at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, where she oversaw multiple departments including Emergency and Respiratory Therapy. She also supervised the Trauma program, as well as nursing and ancillary education.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Waggoner back to Astria Health where her talents in nursing and leadership will be of great service to the communities that we serve,” Astria Health CEO, Brian Gibbons, said.
Waggoner started her new position at Astria on Monday, July 31 in Toppenish located at 516 West 4th Avenue.
