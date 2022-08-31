TOPPENISH— Astria Health welcomes Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Toni Maxwell as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Astria Toppenish Hospital.
“Toni’s leadership style centers around collaboration and teamwork,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We wanted her for our team for several reasons, but what we like about Toni is her positive perspective, innovative spirit and relentless drive to improve patient care continuously,”
