GRANDVIEW — Members of Bleyhl Farm Service of Grandview and Valley Wide Cooperative of Nampa, Idaho, voted in favor of a merger of the two companies earlier this month. Bleyhl members were 95% in favor of the merger and Valley Wide members were 87% in favor of the merger.

Under the Valley Wide name, the combined cooperative will serve 4,000 members and employ more than 1,300 employees across the Pacific Northwest.

