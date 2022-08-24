GRANDVIEW — Members of Bleyhl Farm Service of Grandview and Valley Wide Cooperative of Nampa, Idaho, voted in favor of a merger of the two companies earlier this month. Bleyhl members were 95% in favor of the merger and Valley Wide members were 87% in favor of the merger.
Under the Valley Wide name, the combined cooperative will serve 4,000 members and employ more than 1,300 employees across the Pacific Northwest.
For Grandview, Sunnyside, and Zillah customers, the name on the door will change on October 1. Locations, management, crop advisors, and energy representatives will remain the same.
As Valley Wide customers, growers can access precision agriculture tools, proprietary custom blended crop inputs, and online buying options. Energy, propane, and fuel customers can look forward to additional technology choices, product assortment, and service and installation options.
The cooperative will maintain all operations and staff at 80 locations, with an expanded geographical footprint covering Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
The Valley Wide Board of Directors will add a Board Director position to represent the previous Bleyhl membership.
Both cooperatives are preparing their respective operations for the merger, which will take effect on October 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.