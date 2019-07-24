SUNNYSIDE — Construction on a new C Speck Motors showroom, service area and sales department will double the size of the car dealership on Allen Road.
The new building will house the Dodge Ram, Chrysler and Jeep dealership, recently purchased by the C Speck company from the Mid-Valley Chrysler dealership in Grandview.
“The new service department is expected to be completed by October,” General Manager Carlos Munguia announced.
Munguia said staff is very excited about the addition. When new building is completed, he said the 25-30 employees from the Grandview location will be moved over to the Sunnyside location.
The C Speck Motors has sold automobiles in Sunnyside since 1912. The company purchased the Mid Valley Chrysler dealership in August 2018.
Mountain State Construction of Sunnyside is performing the work.
