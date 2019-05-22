SUNNYSIDE — Silvia Ramos, a realtor associate with Century 21 Northwest, was named among the agency’s Top 10 company realtors for the month of March.
“I didn’t expect to be doing that well in March, especially in the middle of tax season,” explained Ramos, who also owns Silvia’s Professional Tax Service on Lincoln Avenue.
In addition to working as a business consultant, Ramos is also a real estate broker.
