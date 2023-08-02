PROSSER — Chukar Cherries is celebrating 35 years in business at the same location since the company's inception in 1988. Chukar Cherries is located at the Port of Benton Prosser Airport Business Park, 320 Wine Country Rd.
Chukar Cherries first began when founder Pam Montgomery discovered that cherries from her family's orchard were delicious when dried naturally, without sugar. "It quickly became clear that to dry cherries without preservatives or added sugar, she would need to become a vertically-integrated food manufacturer," according to a release from Chukar Cherries. Montgomery would need knowledge and know-how, plus a manufacturing kitchen, warehouse storage, offices, breakrooms, and a storefront to sell their goodies to the public.
Coincidentally, the Port of Benton was in the process of developing an incubator manufacturing facility with the goal of creating value-added agriculture manufacturing jobs. According to the press release, Montgomery wrote up a business plan that was ultimately accepted by the Port of Benton Commissioners and in the summer of 1988 Chukar Cherry Company, Inc. was launched, along with the opening of the Prosser AIrport Business Park.
Since the opening, Chukar Cherries has occupied the original building as well as a new warehouse built in 2007 and a new fulfillment center built in 2018; both buildings were constructed by the Port to support the expanding enterprise.
Now in their 35th year, Chukar Cherries employs more than 60 full-time local employees and processes nearly 500,000 pounds of Northwest cherries every year. The cherries processed are then either coated in chocolate, added to nut mixes, or naturally dried with no sugar added, as the founding Montgomery intended.
According to the company, Chukar Cherries offers a secondary market to local growers due to their acceptance of smaller fruit so long as the cherries have been tree-ripened to ensure high natural sugar content. The company also has a permanent stall in the center of Pike Place Market's main arcade, expanding its reach and introducing millions of visitors each year to the flavors of Northwest cherries.
"Since the company is deeply involved in the Seattle community—Chukar will donate to the Pike Place Market Foundation and design a bronze hoofprint commemorating Chukar’s 35th anniversary," the release states.
Chukar Cherries is open for tastings daily and visitors are welcome to find a new favorite treat.
