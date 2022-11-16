GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview and City Council will be awarding $385,000 to 62 small businesses during an awards lunch ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

“The pandemic hit everyone hard,” said Gloria Mendoza, Mayor of Grandview. “Whether through lockdown-related closures, lack of adequate staffing, or simply a reduced clientele, local shops and eateries have sustained immeasurable losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

