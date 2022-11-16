GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview and City Council will be awarding $385,000 to 62 small businesses during an awards lunch ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
“The pandemic hit everyone hard,” said Gloria Mendoza, Mayor of Grandview. “Whether through lockdown-related closures, lack of adequate staffing, or simply a reduced clientele, local shops and eateries have sustained immeasurable losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The City and Council will be presenting $150,000 to 15 Grandview businesses impacted by the pandemic during the luncheon ceremony, as well as announcing an additional $235,000 in grants to 47 Grandview small businesses.
Local business owners submitted grant applications detailing how they were impacted by the pandemic.
The grants are set to help the awarded small businesses recover from the pandemic and revitalize the economy, according to a press release by the City of Grandview.
“As our city slogan says, Grandview is on the move…and growing,” Mendoza continued. “Small, local businesses have been vital to our community and economy. We will continue seeking ways to help businesses in our city re-establish themselves and flourish.”
The awards luncheon ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Community Center.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
