Competition leads to $10,000 prize

Under intense pressure and anticipation after weeks long competition, Jennifer Southwick, co-owner of Sunnyside Meat Packers, looks hopeful to seeing her work come to fruition: winning the Yakima County Development Association Enterprise Challenge.
Open to all current small businesses in the Yakima and Kittitas Counties, that have been open for no more than two years, and entrepreneurs who are just in the beginning of forming their businesses. The grand prize for businesses that choose to participate is $10,000. 2nd place is $5,000 and 3rd place is $2,500.
“This competition is amazing. They do a good job finding professionals that give us knowledge and direction. It’s not just about the $10,000 prize” Southwick expressed.
Each business owner that enters not only competes but also attends virtual workshops on specific topics to help them grow their business and learn to be successful.
As the only Sunnyside business to participate in this year’s Enterprise Challenge, Southwick believes that this is a large opportunity to help Lower Valley businesses to succeed. “This is a big deal not only for us but for all of Sunnyside. I want businesses here to know that there are opportunities to grow and that there are financial rewards for hard work and effort” Southwick stated.
The Enterprise Challenge has been an annual competition since its inception in 2010. Each year draws unique businesses and businesses that reflect the major industries from the valley.
“You have businesses that work with hops, breweries, and vineyards. We are the only business that works with slaughtering animals or any type of farming that participated this year” Southwick said.
After the most recent elimination round there are seven competitors moving on to the final round including Sunnyside Meat Packers. The final portion of the competition requires the businesses publish an in-depth business financials plan and discussion with the judges. Winners will be announced Thursday, March 11, with in person and virtual participation available. For more information go to: https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/business-plan-competition/
