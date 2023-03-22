Conquistador continues at new location

The first customers sit down to enjoy a meal at Conquistador’s new location, March, 17. The restaurant’s new address is 1600 Yakima Valley Highway.

 Kennia Perez

After serving the residents of Sunnyside for over 15 years, Conquistador owners plan to keep their doors open for years to come.

Owners Jose and Juana Mora have recently found a new home for their restaurant on the Yakima Valley Highway after the recent selling of the Mini Mall building where they had been since 2011.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.