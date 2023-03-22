Conquistador continues at new location

After serving the residents of Sunnyside for over 15 years, Conquistador owners plan to keep their doors open for years to come.
Owners Jose and Juana Mora have recently found a new home for their restaurant on the Yakima Valley Highway after the recent selling of the Mini Mall building where they had been since 2011.
“It’s’ been a challenge,” said Juana.
With the new building came plenty of changes and work that needed to be done. The Moras had hoped they would be open for business after a couple of weeks of renovations but that quickly turned into over a month of work.
Conquistador recently reopened to the public on Friday, March 17.
Work had to be done to every aspect of the building from the roof to the kitchen. “We touched everywhere” Juana Said.
The Moras had to find a new building on short notice if they wanted to keep operating. With catering requests having already been lined up though, they also wanted a location still in Sunnyside to ensure that their customers would not have to travel far to visit them.
Finding a new building wasn’t always their first thought though, “Is this a sign, is this the end, do we just stick with catering?” they thought.
The Moras weren’t sure if they wanted to continue the building search, but in the end, they decide to continue moving forward.
Due to the change in the size of the building, services such as their banquet rentals will no longer be available; however, owner Juana Mora has assured that their restaurant can still cater to parties of 20 to 300 people within their new building.
Conquistador is located at 1600 Yakima Valley Highway and is open daily except for Tuesdays.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
