SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Development Association is promoting a new grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The grants can be used for making rent, payroll and utilities costs, officials said.
“Applications for the grants are available at the YCDA.com website,” Executive Director Jonathan Smith announced.
In addition, one on one assistance is being made available for businesses seeking these funds, he added. One-on-one assistance in completing applications and gathering documentation will be available in Spanish and English on these dates and locations:
In Sunnyside on Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. – noon: 621 Grant Ave and from 2– 4:00 PM: 621 Grant Avenue.
Granger and Buena on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. – noon at 508 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; from 2 – 4 p.m. at 801 Buena Road, Buena.
Monday, June 15, grant assistance will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2-4 p.m. at 500 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.