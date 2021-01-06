SUNNYSIDE — The longtime lower valley financial agency Lower Valley Credit Union members has merged with Self-Help Credit Union, with headquarters in Durham, N.C., effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The vote was held Tuesday, Dec. 15, LVCU Marketing Director Ray Morrow said.
“The merger was approved by our members and our board’s service ended on Jan. 1, 2021,” Morrow reported, adding the LVCU board is now Self-Helps Board of Directors. “There are no expected changes to the management at our branches,” he added.
The organization will now operate as Lower Valley Credit Union, a division of Self-Help Federal Credit Union.
The LVCU was established as a catholic credit union in Sunnyside in 1958 and has since grown to have six branches all located in Central Washington.
Headquartered in Sunnyside, LVCU serves 18,500 members with $132 million in assets, and Self-Help Federal Credit Union (Self-Help), an 80,000-member, $1.5 billion credit union with branches in California, greater Chicago and Milwaukee.
The combined credit union will serve nearly 100,000 members in the states of California, Washington, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The merger was approved by members, both credit union boards and by the state and federal credit union regulators.
The LVCU focus and commitment to members will remain unchanged.
“The decision to partner with Self-Help Federal Credit Union was clear,” President/CEO of LVCU Suzy Fonseca said.
“Our missions are so closely aligned that it is a natural fit. Our members will benefit immensely from the enhanced services and additional product offerings that Self-Help brings, such as a renewed focus on real-estate and business lending, as well as competitive deposit rates and a vast ATM network, just to name a few.”
LVCU has long been known for its support of community events, such as the Lighted Farm Implement Parade. Local members also support of numerous food drives, offering high school and college scholarships, and equipment to schools, as well as supporting local athletic groups.
The Self-Help Federal Credit Union was established in 2008.
