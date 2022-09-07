Daily Deals now open in Sunnyside

Daily Deals had its opening day to its Sunnyside location on Friday, September 2.
Daily Deals offer items from Amazon, Walmart, and target with prices depending on the day. Prices start at their highest on Fridays at $12 and drop throughout the week with their lowest prices on Wednesday at $1.
