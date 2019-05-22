SUNNYSIDE — There has been a Martin School of Dance instructor teaching local dancers since 1988.
This past winter the school founder, and lead instructor Linda Martin died, leaving her friend and partner
Marcie Wall as its new owner and director.
Wall went to work for Martin in 2008, and by 2011, Wall took over as owner.
Currently, the 1420 E. Edison Ave. studio has 130 students, ages 3-18, of which 39 are on the school’s show team, traveling to regional competitions and showcasing the young dancers’ skills.
Since Martin’s passing in February, Wall has been considering changing the name of the studio.
“She gave her approval to the name change,” Wall explained.
“We’ll be making the official announcement at our annual school recital in June,” she announced.
Recently, in true Martin flair, the Martin School of Dance Show Team earned another shelf-load of hardware.
“They came home Regional Champions,” exclaimed Wall.
