Daniel’s Artisan places third in national conference

Handcrafted and made with passion is the philosophy behind Daniel’s Artisan, personal line of cheeses by Sunnyside High School graduate Daniel Wavrin.
Daniel’s Artisan has recently been awarded third place in the Farmstead Cheese with Flavor Added, all milks category at the American Cheese Society 2022 National Conference.
The cheese receiving the award was ‘Fuego,’ a chile-infused, hand-rubbed cheese that features jalapeño and Scotch-Bonnet peppers. The blend is a collaboration with Guerra’s Gourmet just north of Sunnyside, where Wavrin works closely with to source the “hottest of their signature dried natural seasoning” from their chile pepper garden.
“The flavor of this peppered cheese is remarkable, and the judges recognized it’s excellent quality,” said Wavrin. “I waited to announce this special medal until personally sharing the news yesterday with Chris Guerra and his family because this is the first award for Fuego.”
Wavrin has been collaborating with Guerra’s Gourmet since 2018 using their farm-grown peppers to give Fuego the spicy outer chile rub and signature red color.
“When you eat Fuego it’s not just another pepper jack style cheese,” said Wavrin. “It’s a fusion of local flavor combining milk from our cows raised on the coast of Western Washington and chile peppers grown East of the Cascades in the Yakima Valley.”
Fuego can be purchased on the Guerra’s Gourmet website at guerras-gourmet.square.site
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
