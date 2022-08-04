Daniel’s Artisan places third in national conference

Daniel Wavrin, at right, celebrates the third-place honors with Chris Guerra of Guerra’s Gourmet.

Handcrafted and made with passion is the philosophy behind Daniel’s Artisan, personal line of cheeses by Sunnyside High School graduate Daniel Wavrin.

Daniel’s Artisan has recently been awarded third place in the Farmstead Cheese with Flavor Added, all milks category at the American Cheese Society 2022 National Conference.

