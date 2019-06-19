SEATTLE — Darigold FIT is a finalist for best dairy drink in the World Dairy Innovation Awards, highlighting the best dairy developments from across the globe, as judged by industry experts.
FIT is one of five products shortlisted for the best dairy drink. Overall winners in each of the 22 categories will be announced at a ceremony on June 26 at the Global Dairy Congress in Lisbon, Portugal. More than 160 entries were submitted across all categories.
FIT, an ultra-filtered, low sugar, high-protein milk delivers Darigold’s delicious taste with 75 percent more protein and 40 percent less sugar than regular milk and is also lactose free.
The farmer-owned co-op, which has a facility in Sunnyside, uses an ultra-filtration process to naturally concentrate protein and remove sugars. FIT Chocolate, with more protein and fewer ingredients than its competitors, is also available.
The result is milk from local farms packed with even more nutrition. As U.S. consumers seek products with higher protein and less sugar, Darigold is keeping pace with consumer demand.
“The desire for high-protein, low-sugar food continues to increase, and we are thrilled to offer another product that provides healthy options for families,” said Duane Naluai, senior vice president of consumer products business.
“The best part about FIT is a great taste that consumers love.”
