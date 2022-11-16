Dollar General celebrates grand opening

GRANDVIEW — Residents of Grandview and surrounding areas have a new place to shop, as Dollar General has opened a new location at 1005 Plaza Way.
Shoppers can find affordable options of food, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, baby items, as well as a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables.
To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new location, the company plans to make a donation of 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The opening of the new store has added six to ten new job opportunities, depending on the individual needs of the location. Dollar General provides competitive wages, training, and development programs, including day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
A grand opening was held Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Dollar General in Grandview is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
