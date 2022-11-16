Dollar General celebrates grand opening

Dollar General has officially opened its door as of Monday, Nov. 14 in Grandview.

 Kennia Perez

GRANDVIEW — Residents of Grandview and surrounding areas have a new place to shop, as Dollar General has opened a new location at 1005 Plaza Way.

Shoppers can find affordable options of food, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, baby items, as well as a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables.

